-$0.54 EPS Expected for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) will report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.62). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 487,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $23,102,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 146,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $6,294,426.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 996,293 shares of company stock valued at $44,555,966. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

ALLO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,548. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 22.24, a quick ratio of 22.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.