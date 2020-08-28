$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 17,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $124,659,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,684,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,791,000 after acquiring an additional 355,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,617,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,530,793. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

