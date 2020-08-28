$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

In other news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,280,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,817 shares of company stock worth $2,584,000 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.41. 1,311,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $113.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

