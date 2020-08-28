$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will post sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $5.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $9.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $20.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,056,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,394,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 471.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,208 shares of the airline’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $3,416,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,857 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,130,000 after acquiring an additional 346,109 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

