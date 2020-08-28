$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $7.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $33.40 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 25th. BOCOM International lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 75.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,487,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 1.32. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

