10,000 Shares in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medallia by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,038,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,440,000 after buying an additional 348,430 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Medallia by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Medallia in the second quarter worth approximately $11,603,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Medallia in the second quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Medallia by 355.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $35.36. 52,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,848. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -21.10.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $864,487.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,752,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 11,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $313,864.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,357,960 shares of company stock worth $40,249,057.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

