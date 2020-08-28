$103.78 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post $103.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.40 million to $105.87 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $117.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $413.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.80 million to $417.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $460.28 million, with estimates ranging from $455.62 million to $468.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of USPH traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,103. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.85.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $81,435.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,298.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $406,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,179 shares of company stock valued at $727,901. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

