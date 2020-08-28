$106.70 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to announce $106.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.40 million and the highest is $107.00 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $110.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $429.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $428.40 million to $431.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $463.00 million, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $464.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%.

AMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $203,745.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 523,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,443,325.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $145,451.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 418,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,730,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,258. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 174,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.63. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.