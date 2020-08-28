$106.70 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to announce $106.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.40 million and the highest is $107.00 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $110.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $429.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $428.40 million to $431.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $463.00 million, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $464.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%.

AMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $203,745.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 523,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,443,325.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $145,451.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 418,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,730,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,258. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 174,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.63. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

