$11.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce sales of $11.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.98 billion to $11.22 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $42.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.71 billion to $42.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $43.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.57 billion to $44.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.91. 1,746,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 839.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

