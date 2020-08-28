$121.23 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce $121.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.86 million. Mimecast reported sales of $103.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $490.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $488.12 million to $491.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $575.45 million, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $595.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

In related news, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $266,920.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,650.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,611.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,042 shares of company stock valued at $17,799,382 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mimecast by 48.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after buying an additional 1,612,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mimecast by 205.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after buying an additional 735,324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mimecast by 59.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after buying an additional 593,469 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mimecast by 44.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after buying an additional 513,710 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 363,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,749. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.26.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.