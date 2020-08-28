$126.32 Million in Sales Expected for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to post sales of $126.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.99 million. Mongodb posted sales of $99.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year sales of $527.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $524.93 million to $530.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $685.71 million, with estimates ranging from $627.50 million to $752.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mongodb.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Mongodb’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.57.

Mongodb stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.91. 701,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,769. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $243.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

In related news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 28,816 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $6,416,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,314,835 shares in the company, valued at $292,761,161.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $5,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Mongodb by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Mongodb in the first quarter worth approximately $847,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mongodb by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mongodb (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.