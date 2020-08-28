12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Acquires 2,561 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems comprises about 0.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.09% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 181,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,878. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In related news, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $416,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,242. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

