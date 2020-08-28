12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Acquires 32,950 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,874 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 4.9% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $169.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.21. 2,012,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,413. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.54 and its 200 day moving average is $142.48. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $219.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

