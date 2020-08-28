12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Boosts Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises makes up about 0.9% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 80.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $3,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $972,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,360 shares of company stock worth $11,636,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 117,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $51.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

