12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Buys 56,275 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 258.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,275 shares during the quarter. Domtar comprises about 0.5% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.14% of Domtar worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the first quarter valued at about $20,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 1,014.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 675,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Domtar by 32.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after buying an additional 489,496 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter valued at $6,792,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Domtar by 10,114.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 139,585 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of Domtar stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,957. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.88 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFS. DA Davidson lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.