12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 103,214 shares during the quarter. Werner Enterprises comprises approximately 1.9% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Werner Enterprises worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.03. 724,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,415. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

