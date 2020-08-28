12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 75.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Brink’s accounts for about 0.4% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after buying an additional 1,581,779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Brink’s by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,030,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,910,000 after acquiring an additional 705,142 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,152,000 after buying an additional 606,149 shares in the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,301,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,241,000 after buying an additional 473,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,300,000 after buying an additional 317,722 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.59. 565,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.27 and a beta of 1.19. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.