12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $17.98 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up approximately 5.0% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $17,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 53,105 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after buying an additional 180,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $288,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $100,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,535 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

NXST stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.39. 406,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,434. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.