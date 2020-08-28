12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,448 shares during the period. Energizer comprises approximately 1.1% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.12% of Energizer worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 13.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after buying an additional 299,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,641,000 after purchasing an additional 182,912 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Energizer by 183.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 153,899 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 4,318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 76,443 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. 505,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $90,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,322.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

