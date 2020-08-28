12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Compass Minerals International comprises 0.7% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $57.50. 119,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,274. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

