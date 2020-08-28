12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Makes New $29.15 Million Investment in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 657,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,153,000. Berry Global Group makes up 8.1% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.50% of Berry Global Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $190,000.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.44. 849,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,462. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $758,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

