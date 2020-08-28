12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 30,615 Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up about 0.4% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800 and sold 13,035 shares valued at $561,219. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.99. 691,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,001. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

