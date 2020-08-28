$130.23 Million in Sales Expected for Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post $130.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Draftkings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.20 million and the lowest is $127.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Draftkings will report full year sales of $516.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.80 million to $529.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $724.35 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $743.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Draftkings.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Draftkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Draftkings from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

In other Draftkings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $30,898,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,365,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,171,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Draftkings stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. 18,415,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,955,046. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42. Draftkings has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $44.79.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

