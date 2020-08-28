$147.88 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post sales of $147.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $149.54 million. Banner posted sales of $137.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $588.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $583.00 million to $591.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $557.15 million, with estimates ranging from $546.16 million to $564.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 144,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,002. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Banner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Banner by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.