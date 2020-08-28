156,180 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 156,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,690,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,494,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,356,000 after acquiring an additional 138,425 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

PCAR traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $86.33. 1,105,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,982. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,950.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

