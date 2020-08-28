16,872 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. 32,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,635. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

