201,502 Shares in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 201,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

DISH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.71. 1,599,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. DISH Network Corp has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.70.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.