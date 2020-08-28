22,120 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Albemarle comprises about 2.4% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Albemarle by 199.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 317.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Albemarle by 23.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 411,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,202,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Albemarle by 9.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.32. 411,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,286. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.13. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

