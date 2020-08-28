249,951 Shares in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 249,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MT. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.4% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,697,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $9,688,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,383.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 863,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 804,954 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 35.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 201,362 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

NYSE:MT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 3,716,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. ArcelorMittal SA has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

