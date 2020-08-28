27,207 Shares in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.93. 1,082,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.78. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $254.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

