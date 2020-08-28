27,558 Shares in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PTC by 766.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of PTC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.42. 626,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,084. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. PTC Inc has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,460,507. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

