310,297 Shares in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 310,297 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BOX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. 192,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. Box Inc has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,970,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $330,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

