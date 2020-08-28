34,400 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,308,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,675,000 after acquiring an additional 146,023 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,550. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83.

