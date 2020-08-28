34,765 Shares in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 1,495.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 21,966.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,338,000 after acquiring an additional 401,319 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 13,389 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $806,821.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,952,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $8,712,560.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,109,565.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 984,565 shares of company stock worth $62,885,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,556. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RP. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

