35,600 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 340,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $311,000.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $10.19 on Friday, reaching $96.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,973. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

