3,575 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $296,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 19,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter.

HDV traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.60. The company had a trading volume of 296,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,933. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

