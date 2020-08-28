35,760 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,520,000 after purchasing an additional 192,425 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Fiserv by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,826,000 after acquiring an additional 170,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock valued at $501,248,859. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.00. 4,961,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.82. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

