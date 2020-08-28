3,730 Shares in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in State Street by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after buying an additional 1,919,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in State Street by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after buying an additional 1,231,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in State Street by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after buying an additional 1,229,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in State Street by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,799,000 after buying an additional 521,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in State Street by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 439,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.11. 1,216,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

