386,696 Shares in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 386,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Descartes Systems Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $13,805,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 61.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 730,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 279,335 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,478,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,136,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,409,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 197,445 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 128,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

