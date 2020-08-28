3,875 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 13.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,052,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

