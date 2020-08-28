3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in 3M were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.08. 2,325,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,386. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

