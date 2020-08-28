$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will report sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.49 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $17.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.10 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $19.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE THC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 649,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,284. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after buying an additional 645,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after buying an additional 832,130 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

