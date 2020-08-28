$474.17 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report $474.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $463.66 million and the highest is $481.00 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $526.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNTR. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 9,195.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNTR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.83. 169,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,394. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

