4,894 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 687.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 50,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,320. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $52.30.

