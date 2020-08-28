50,000 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 93.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Ford Motor by 59.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 261.0% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,876,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,726,422. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.