5,053 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,157,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,384. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.