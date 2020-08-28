550 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. NVIDIA makes up 0.0% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 80.8% in the second quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 26.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 30.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 108.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.54.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $505.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,893,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,657,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.04. The company has a market capitalization of $311.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $516.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

