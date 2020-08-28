550 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Acquired by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $304,376,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,278,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,840,000.

OTIS stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.23. 1,341,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,606. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.32. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.93.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Argus began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

