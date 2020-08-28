5,783 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Argus began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.59. 1,080,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.32. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

