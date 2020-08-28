5,873 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. PACCAR accounts for about 0.2% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 174.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 146.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.33. 1,105,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

